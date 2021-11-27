Asim Riaz posts the quirkiest photos and videos as he wishes Himanshi Khurana on her birthday

Asim Riaz on Saturday took to his Instagram to wish his rumoured girlfriend Himanshi Khurana through a bunch of funny videos and pictures of them together.

Asim and Himanshi have been linked with each other ever since their stint on Bigg Boss 13. The two frequently post photos with each other on social media.

The rumoured couple hasn’t officially spoken about their relationship. In fact, recently Himanshi had opened up about the chatter around their marriage. She told Hindustan Times, “We’ve grown a lot after the (reality) show, both personally and professionally. He has come out with some great tracks that have received a lot of love from the audience. I’m very proud of him.”

“He is hyperactive and is always on the lookout to try and do something new. That’s what I like about him,” she added. Asim and Himanshi recently collaborated for a single, Gallan Bholiyan, their fifth music video together.

The couple often collaborates on projects and Himanshi doesn’t appreciate her personal life being in the limelight. On which she had said, “Our professional lives are our priority right now. Marriage can wait. I’m planning to explore new horizons and his (Riaz’s) career has just begun.”