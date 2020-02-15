Asim Riaz wins Bigg Boss 13, says poll

Asim Riaz will lift Bigg Boss 13 trophy according to the poll. Asim Riaz will lift Bigg Boss 13 trophy according to the poll.

While everyone is waiting with bated breath to know the name of Bigg Boss 13 winner, the readers of indianexpress.com have given their verdict. According to a poll conducted by us, Asim Riaz will lift the trophy tonight.

Indianexpress.com asked fans of the show to select the winner of Bigg Boss 13 from among the top four contenders, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai. In the poll, Asim received 40 per cent votes. Sidharth was close behind with 36.2 per cent votes. Following Sidharth was Shehnaaz with 20.5 per cent votes. Rashami was at the bottom with only 3.3 per cent votes.

In another poll, we asked readers to choose between Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh. The clear winner from among the two was Paras with a total of 64.4 per cent votes. Arti received 35.6 per cent votes.

Asim Riaz emerged as the hero of Bigg Boss 13. He gave the show enough content to survive until the last week. His fights with Sidharth Shukla became a topic of discussion, and his chemistry with Himanshi Khurana showed his fans a new side to his personality. In the last few weeks, the viewers liked his camaraderie with Rashami Desai as well.

However, Shukla was no less in making the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss such a huge success. From fighting with Riaz and Desai to standing beside his friends, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, Shukla did everything to stay relevant.

Apart from Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, it was mostly Shehnaaz Gill who entertained the viewers of the show. Her childish acts brought the much needed comic relief, and she was tagged the ‘Entertainer of the show’. Singh, Desai and Chhabra tried their best but couldn’t live up to the audience’s expectations.

Now, who will ultimately take home Bigg Boss 13 trophy will be known in a few hours.

