Asim Riaz turns rapper with Back to Start, says ‘I love rap because it talks about pain authentically’

Model, actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz turns rapper with his next song “Back to Start”. It has been a dream of Asim to be a rapper for a long time. He took to social media to make the announcement.

Riaz’s fans have gone crazy with excitement. Earlier, Riaz had shared a teaser for the song on his Instagram profile, in which he could be seen singing in a studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

A fan commented, “amazing buddy waiting for your next project🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Another wrote, “Ohhhoo rapper Asim riaz😍😍.”

In a recent post, Asim shared a couple of photos of himself and expressed his love for rap in the caption. He said, “I love rap because it talks about the pain authentically from the ghetto. It moves me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

Asim Riaz emerged the first runner up of Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. He was offered to return to Bigg Boss 14 but he realised he did not want to go back. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Asim had said in December last year, “Yes, I was offered. But the thing is that I have to spend 140 days in the house. It was a long time. For me, at that time I had just recovered and it leaves an impact on your head that you just remember something and it’s like ‘I don’t want to go back’.”



Riaz was last seen in the music video “Saiyyonee” opposite Shivaleeka Oberoi. The song proved to be immensely popular for the legions of Asim Riaz. It has garnered nearly 12 million views on YouTube.