Asim Riaz: The highlight of my Bigg Boss 13 journey was finding love

Asim Riaz was adjudged the first runner up of Bigg Boss 13, while Sidharth Shukla took home the trophy. Having started his journey under Shukla’s shadow, the Jammu model emerged as a strong competition for him in the reality show.

Talking about his BB 13 journey, Riaz, in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, shared, “I feel blessed, and can’t believe that I could get so much love. I have struggled for 10 years, and now to see this kind of appreciation is overwhelming. I just got to know that John Cena and the Fast and Furious team tweeted about me. But they could only know me because of the audience, who supported me.”

Talking about losing the title having come so far, Asim said, “Yes, it’s a little disappointing given that I aimed to be victorious. But I have accepted it and have decided to move forward. A lot of people told me that I might not have won the trophy but I am a winner for them. That’s something great to know.”

When asked to mention his highlights and regrets from Bigg Boss 13 journey, he said, “Highlight of course would be me finding love, my friendship, and even aggression. As for regrets, I don’t have any.”

Through his journey, Riaz was put down by many during different occasions. When asked what kept him going, he smiled and said, “That’s how I am. Many tried to hurt my self respect but that showed their personality, not mine. My actions were always a reaction to what people said or did to me.”

Many among the audience also felt that Asim Riaz tried his best to poke and instigate Sidharth Shukla to evoke a reaction from him. Clarifying his stand, the model said, “I know that’s how it seemed but that was not my game plan. The issue is we are locked in a house and you cannot ignore each other. After our friendship turned sour, the things he told me really hurt me. So I always wanted to give it back and would go after him, or anyone who disrespected me.”

Everytime the two fought, Sidharth Shukla was often seen threatening Asim Riaz that he would see him outside the house. When we quizzed him what was Shukla’s words to him post the announcement, he said, “Two weeks back we decided to keep our differences aside given that it was the last few days in the house. We were like brothers and whatever issues that happened between us was during tasks or situational. Everything is sorted now.”

Talking about his lady love Himanshi Khurana, who he met on the show, and the popularity of AsiManshi, Riaz said, “Love just happens, we never plan it. She is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. I did go down on my knees for her, and it was because I was very excited to see her. She was gone for two months, and during that time I really missed her. I was like a kid around her. Everything is quite positive between us and I am looking forward to spending time with her.”

Talking about his future, the young star said, “The kind of response that I am getting, I am looking at doing films. It’s definitely a bright future ahead.”

Lastly, thanking his fans, Asim Riaz said, “You guys have made my life. Firstly I feel lucky to have bagged this show and gotten a chance to stand beside Salman sir. From the first day, you all have been supporting me and giving me so much love. Whatever I am today is all thanks to you.”

