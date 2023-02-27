Asim Riaz claims Bigg Boss was rigged, says Sidharth Shukla visited him in his dream before his death; Shehnaaz Gill’s brother reacts

Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz, who was close friends with Sidharth Shukla, claimed the actor visited him in a dream once. Sidharth, who had won Bigg Boss passed away in 2021 after a massive heart attack, leaving behind a legion of devastated fans. In a new interview Asim Riaz talked about him and their close friendship.

Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Asim Riaz said, “He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it happened). I had a call from one of my cousins, Ruhaan called me up, usne mujhe bola bhai news on karna (He asked me to switch on the news), he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am.” He added, “I have spent 140 days with him in that house and I was really connected because I had no friend outside and aisa connection kisi se hua hi nahi kabhi bhai, matlab ladna toh 4-4 din, hasna toh 4-4 din (I didn’t have a connection with anyone else like this, as in fighting with them on some days, and being friendly on the others).” He also described the dream in detail.

Asim Riaz had made similar statements after Sidharth passed away in 2021. He had tweeted at the time, ” I m gonna meet you in heaven brother…R I P sidharthshukla.” Asim also shared a video clip with the song “Tera Yaar Hoon” playing in the background. Along with the video, he wrote, “I had dream in the morning about the big boss journey…. And I saw Siddarth after watching his bb clip he came and gave a hug to me…💔 I stil can’t believe this , see you on the other side Sid…”

Sidharth and Asim shared a close friendship and rivalry on the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan. While Sidharth won the show, Asim was runner-up. Asim has now reiterated his claim that the show was rigged. “Mere dauran unhone kya kiya just because they didn’t want to make me win, they declared aaj hi hum online voting khol denge. 15 minute ke dauran… jeetana hai jeetao jisko. Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win. You made it so obvious that we had to believe that you did it. But I was okay,” Asim said in the interview as he claimed that the makers of Bigg Boss didn’t want him to win.

While Sidharth’s close friend Shehnaaz Gill has not responded to Asim’s statement, her brother Shehbaaz wrote on Twitter, “Some people still don’t understand sher ek hi hai aur ek hi rehta hai”.

Asim Riaz made his debut as a rapper and is rumoured to be one of the contestants for the second season of the reality show, Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.