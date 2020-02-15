Asim Riaz’s journey in Bigg Boss 13: Loud fights inside, millions of tweets outside

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz is among the finalists of Bigg Boss 13. Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz is among the finalists of Bigg Boss 13.

‘Who is Asim Riaz?’ ‘Why is he being called a celebrity?’ ‘What work has he done?’ These were a few questions that popped up as Bigg Boss announced model Asim Riaz as a Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

Over the course of four months, we got to know him as a reckless youngster in his 20s who has done a few national and international modelling assignments and has also featured in Varun Dhawan’s comedy-drama Main Tera Hero. He has a fierce attitude and is obsessed with his workout regime. He might be ‘hurt’ to do household chores, but is always fit to pick up his dumbbells.

Asim Riaz was often seen working out inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Asim Riaz was often seen working out inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

In the premiere episode, it looked like the young lad won’t survive among biggies like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra. But, as Bigg Boss 13 comes to a close and Asim Riaz stands with these popular TV stars in the finale week, it won’t be wrong to say he played a smart game.

His journey in the Bigg Boss house can be divided into two parts – pre and post wild card entries. In the first phase, he made himself known to the audience and became ‘relevant’; in the second, he proved he is a strong individual who doesn’t need the support of big names to stay in the show.

In his early days in the Big Boss House, Asim Riaz made a smart move by befriending Sidharth Shukla and became a part of one of the strongest teams of the house. But, it didn’t bring him the required attention. For viewers, he was just another member in the house, part of Shukla’s team and someone who was mocked for his accent by Salman Khan every weekend.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were good friends in the initial days of Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were good friends in the initial days of Bigg Boss 13.

However, things changed for Riaz with the wild card entry of Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana and Vishal Aditya Singh. After witnessing a shift in Shukla’s priorities, he called him out for disrespectful behaviour in front of others and chose to play his game instead of just being Shukla’s ‘chela’ (disciple). For support in the house, he made friends with Khurana and Jariwala and together they gave a strong competition to Shukla and co.

Asim Riaz had biggest fights with Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss house. Asim Riaz had biggest fights with Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss house.

While many assumed Asim Riaz would call it a truce with Sidharth Shukla for staying ‘relevant’ in the show, the model stood up for himself. He was probably the only contestant throughout the show to raise his voice against the TV actor’s demeaning remarks. He didn’t fear being cornered by the housemates or being called out by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar.

From being a nobody, Riaz became a household name. His chemistry with fellow contestant Khurana created headlines. He got a huge fan following on social media, count John Cena in his list of admirers, and was a social media trend every day. Now, if the huge following on social media was PR work or genuine fans can’t be said with certainty.

Asim Riaz made friends with Rashami Desai in the last couple of weeks. Asim Riaz made friends with Rashami Desai in the last couple of weeks.

But if you ask, what did he do to keep viewers entertained, I would say nothing much. In fact, Asim Riaz’s journey can be summed up in one word – FIGHTS. On days when Riaz thought he hasn’t got the attention of the cameras, he either poked Sidharth Shukla or Paras Chhabra and turned the house into a battlefield. He didn’t refrain from getting physical during the tasks and yelled at the top of his lungs, sometimes unnecessarily, forcing me to mute the TV. His loyalty towards his friends often brought him under the scanner. His friend-turned-foe Jariwala raised fingers at him for befriending her only to go ahead in the show.

In all, for me, Riaz’s journey in the Bigg Boss house stands out for taking a stand against the bully called Sidharth Shukla. He survived against all the odds and didn’t lose track even after being pulled up by Salman Khan. Now if the audience will make him the winner of the show for playing an individualistic game, remains to be seen.

