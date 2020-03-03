Asim Riaz: News, photos, videos and more

Asim Riaz will soon feature in a music video with Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Asim Riaz/Instagram) Asim Riaz will soon feature in a music video with Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Asim Riaz/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13’s first runner-up Asim Riaz might have lost the winner’s title to television’s popular face Sidharth Shukla, but he has surely managed to win hearts of the audience and celebrities.

Recently, we spotted Riaz with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and former Indian cricketer Sreesanth. There were also rumours that he has been roped in to play the lead in Dharma Productions’ upcoming film, which will launch Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. However, Karan Johar was quick to put the rumours to rest.

The angry young man of Bigg Boss 13 has also maintained his relationship with friends he made on the show. He was seen chilling with Rashami Desai and partying with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, who he had met on the show. In fact, Asim Riaz fans have a lot of reasons to celebrate as the model-actor has shot for a special song with Khurana. Recently, Riaz took to Instagram to share a photo featuring himself and Khurana. He announced that the two will feature in a single sung by Neha Kakkar. The song will release on March 18.