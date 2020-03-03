Asim Riaz: News, photos, videos and more

Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Asim Riaz is on a roll. After Bigg Boss 13, the model-actor will feature in two music videos. While in one of the songs, Riaz will share screen space with Himanshi Khurana, in another T-Series number, he will be seen with Jacqueline Fernandez.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 3, 2020 12:29:54 pm
Asim Riaz Bigg Boss 13 music album Asim Riaz will soon feature in a music video with Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Asim Riaz/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13’s first runner-up Asim Riaz might have lost the winner’s title to television’s popular face Sidharth Shukla, but he has surely managed to win hearts of the audience and celebrities.

Recently, we spotted Riaz with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and former Indian cricketer Sreesanth. There were also rumours that he has been roped in to play the lead in Dharma Productions’ upcoming film, which will launch Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. However, Karan Johar was quick to put the rumours to rest.

The angry young man of Bigg Boss 13 has also maintained his relationship with friends he made on the show. He was seen chilling with Rashami Desai and partying with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, who he had met on the show. In fact, Asim Riaz fans have a lot of reasons to celebrate as the model-actor has shot for a special song with Khurana. Recently, Riaz took to Instagram to share a photo featuring himself and Khurana. He announced that the two will feature in a single sung by Neha Kakkar. The song will release on March 18.

    12:29 (IST)03 Mar 2020
    When DJ Snake commented on Asim's Instagram post

    Asim Riaz had a fan moment on Tuesday when DJ Snake commented on his post, which featured himself with Himanshi Khurana.

    12:10 (IST)03 Mar 2020
    Himanshi Khurana posts Asim Riaz's rap video

    Himanshi Khurana thinks Asim Riaz should collaborate with Chef Aazar. She posted a video of Asim in which he can be seen rapping.

    Asim Riaz is also hanging out a lot with Jacqueline Fernandez. He has shot for a music video with Fernandez too. The song will be released soon under T-Series banner. Details about the project have been kept under wraps.

    Earlier this week, Sreesanth tweeted a photo featuring himself and Riaz. The caption of the photo read, “It was great to meet a hardworking and real fighter..may God shower his blessings on u..take care nd keep at it..”

