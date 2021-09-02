scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Must Read

‘I dreamt Sidharth hugged me’: Asim Riaz heartbroken at Sidharth Shukla’s death, Arti Singh-Shefali Jariwala meet his mom

Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 friends Asim Riaz, Hindustani Bhau, Shefali Jariwala and Arti Singh are mourning the demise of the late actor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 2, 2021 3:20:38 pm
Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala, and Arti Singh are mourning the demise of Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Shukla’s death has left his fans and colleagues shocked. Model-rapper Asim Riaz, who was with the late actor in Bigg Boss 13, was among the first few who reached the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where Sidharth’s body was taken for postmortem on Thursday morning. Vikas Pathak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, and Rahul Mahajan were also spotted at the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Asim mourned the death of Sidharth on social media. Heartbroken with the news, he shared a couple of photos of himself with the late actor and wrote, “💔 I m gonna meet you in heaven brother…R I P sidharthshukla.” Asim also shared a video clip with the song “Tera Yaar Hoon” playing in the background. Along with the video, he wrote, “I had dream in the morning about the big boss journey…. And I saw Siddarth after watching his bb clip he came and gave a hug to me…💔 I stil can’t believe this , see you on the other side SiD.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

Asim and Sidharth shared a close bond in the initial days of Bigg Boss 13. However, towards the end of the show, they turned against each other as their friendship went sour. The finale of Bigg Boss 13 had both Asim and Sidharth standing beside Salman Khan. While Sidharth won the show, Asim became the first runner-up. However, after the show, the two men ended their rivalry as Sidharth congratulated Asim for being in the list of ‘most desirable men in India’.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Sidharth Shukla death UPDATES: Shehnaaz Gill’s father says ‘she is not fine’, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn mourn demise
asim riaz Asim Riaz at Cooper Hospital. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Himanshi Khurrana, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 13, also mourned the sudden demise of Sidharth. She wrote, “Kahani khatam hui or aise khatam hui ki ………………sab ro diye taliya bjate 💔 #ripsidharthshukla #omshanti.”

Sidharth’s other Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala reached the late actor’s house to be with his mother and support her in this tough time. Rahul Mahajan also reached the hospital to condole the death of the late actor.

shefali jariwala sidharth shukla house Shefali Jariwala at Sidharth Shukla’s house in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) arti singh sidharth shukla Arti Singh at Sidharth Shukla’s house in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) rahul mahajan Rahul Mahajan at the Cooper Hospital. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also read |When Sidharth Shukla found it hard to stay away from mother during Bigg Boss, said he always melts for his mom

After hearing the unfortunate news, a number of celebrities took to social media to pay their tribute. Comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted, “Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti.” Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik and several others couldn’t believe that Sidharth is no more.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sidharth shukla
RIP Sidharth Shukla (1980-2021): A pictorial tribute to the beloved TV star

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 02: Latest News

Advertisement