Asim Riaz: I used to walk to auditions during my struggling days

Asim Riaz enjoys a humongous fan following and has become a household name post his stint on reality show Bigg Boss 13. The model-actor has also featured in a few music videos and now owns a luxurious BMW 5 Series M sports car.

But before tasting success, Asim had a long period of struggle where he didn’t even have money to rent a taxi. On his 27th birthday, the young star went live on Instagram and shared the story of his initial days in Mumbai.

“I have been through a mess in life, but I was confident I will get through the difficult time. Back in 2016-17, I had no money to even hire a taxi and had to ask for a lift from people. When I didn’t get a lift, I used to walk to auditions. I never thought of returning home. Today, I am sitting in a BMW because I never gave up,” said Asim, who became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13.

During the live session, Asim Riaz also talked about the importance of mental health and motivated his fans to never give up. He shared, “On my 26th birthday, I promised myself to work hard, and this is where I am today. I never gave excuses for not working hard and had the desire of being good at my work. So guys, never give up and don’t find excuses. Keep trying and stay positive.”

Giving his own example, Asim shared how despite severe backache and fever, he never gave up on his workout regime. He believes, “It is not only about being physically fit but also having good mental health and feeling good about yourself.”

On the work front, Asim Riaz was last seen in the music video “Khyaal Rakhya Kar”, along with rumoured girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. He recently shot another music video with Khurana.

