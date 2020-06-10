Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana’s music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar to release today

After Kalla Sohna Nai, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are back with their next music video, Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The song, presented by Desi Music Factory, has been crooned by Preet Inder.
Asim and Himanshi recently shared the first look and sneak peek of the song, leaving their fans quite excited. While their chemistry is clearly visible, the song also seems to have quite a hummable tune.
Asimanshi, as the couple is called, met in Bigg Boss 13. While Riaz was there as a contestant from the start, Khurana joined as a wild card. While the two bonded as friends immediately, Asim soon fell in love with her. As Himanshi was already engaged to someone, she kept her distance. However, once she got evicted, she realised she too had feelings for him. A few weeks later, when she went back to the Bigg Boss house as a guest, she confessed her love to Asim on national television.
Himanshi Khurana shared a sneak peek of her upcoming song Khyaal Rakhya Kar. In the video, the couple is seen dancing romantcally. They also cannot seem to take their eyes off each other.
Check the post here:
Talking about his lady love Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz earlier told indianexpress.com, “Love just happens, we never plan it. She is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. I did go down on my knees for her (in the show), and it was because I was very excited to see her. She was gone for two months, and during that time I really missed her. I was like a kid around her. Everything is quite positive between us and I am looking forward to spending time with her.”