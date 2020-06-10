Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana’s music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar to release today

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana had shared the first look of Khyaal Rakhya Kar on their social media handles. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana had shared the first look of Khyaal Rakhya Kar on their social media handles.

After Kalla Sohna Nai, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are back with their next music video, Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The song, presented by Desi Music Factory, has been crooned by Preet Inder.

Asim and Himanshi recently shared the first look and sneak peek of the song, leaving their fans quite excited. While their chemistry is clearly visible, the song also seems to have quite a hummable tune.

Asimanshi, as the couple is called, met in Bigg Boss 13. While Riaz was there as a contestant from the start, Khurana joined as a wild card. While the two bonded as friends immediately, Asim soon fell in love with her. As Himanshi was already engaged to someone, she kept her distance. However, once she got evicted, she realised she too had feelings for him. A few weeks later, when she went back to the Bigg Boss house as a guest, she confessed her love to Asim on national television.