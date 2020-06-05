Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar to release on June 10

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will be seen next in music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will be seen next in music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Here’s some happy news for fans of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. The couple is all set to star in the music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Sung by Preet Inder, the video will be released on June 10.

Sharing the poster of the song on Instagram, Asim wrote, ” After the success of #KallaSohnaNai we’re back with #khyaalRakhyaKar out on 10th June. Beautifully sung by @preetindermusic ft. Me & @iamhimanshikhurana.”

In the poster, Asim Riaz is seen lovingly putting bangles on Himanshi Khurana’s hands, as she looks at him with affection.

This is the actors’ second collaboration as they earlier starred in Neha Kakkar’s single Kalla Sohna Nai, which received a thunderous response. Fans could not get enough of the chemistry between the couple.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met in Bigg Boss 13. While Riaz was there as a contestant from the start, Khurana joined as a wild card. While the two bonded as friends immediately, Asim soon fell in love with her. As Himanshi was already engaged to someone, she kept her distance. However, once she got evicted, she realised she too had feelings for him. A few weeks later, when she went back to the Bigg Boss house as a guest, she confessed her love to Asim on national television.

Talking about his lady love, Asim Riaz earlier told indianexpress.com, “Love just happens, we never plan it. She is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. I did go down on my knees for her (in the show), and it was because I was very excited to see her. She was gone for two months, and during that time I really missed her. I was like a kid around her. Everything is quite positive between us and I am looking forward to spending time with her.”

