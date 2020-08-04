Asim-Himanshi reunite for Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, check out first look

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s music video releases on August 10. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s music video releases on August 10.

Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will reunite for yet another music video. The third song featuring the rumoured couple is titled “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam”.

The first look of the music video is out, and it features Asim posing in front of a piano and Himanshi looking lovingly into his eyes.

The T-Series song has been composed by Amaal Malik. The vocals have been given by Arijit Singh, with lyrics by Kumaar.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were fan favourites on Bigg Boss 13. Even though the season ended a few months ago, the craze around them continues to increase. The duo has previously featured in two music videos – “Kalla Sohna Nai” and “Khyaal Rakhya Kar”.

Himanshi was recently seen in the music videos of “Distance” and “Nazraan”. Asim, meanwhile, was seen in the music video of “Teri Gali”.

“Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam” releases on August 10.

