Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana come together for Afsos Karoge, see first look

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will feature in music video "Afsos Karoge".

After the success of music videos “Kalla Sohna Nai”, “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” and “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam”, Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have united yet again for a music video. Titled “Afsos Karoge”, the song will be released on September 3 at 11 am.

The first look poster of the song is out and it will definitely set the hearts of many fans racing. In the poster, Himanshi is looking at Asim with love as he teaches her to play violin. The couple, as always, is exuding sizzling chemistry.

“Afsos Karoge” has been sung by Stebin Ben. Penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, it has been composed by Sanjeev and Ajay. However, Himanshi Khurana has recently announced on Twitter that “Afsos Karoge” is her last project with Asim Riaz.

Asim and Himanshi met on the sets of the thirteenth season of TV reality show Bigg Boss. The two fell in love during the show. They made their relationship official by the end of Bigg Boss 13.

Apart from starring together in music videos, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have also been working on several other projects. While Asim has starred opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in T-Series song “Mere Angne Mein” and Guru Randhawa song “Teri Galli”, Himanshi was seen in the music videos of “Distance” and “Nazraan”.

