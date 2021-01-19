Asim Riaz gets mobbed in Kolkata, thanks fans for their love

Asim Riaz was recently mobbed in Kolkata, where he attended an event. The model-actor rose to fame with his stint on Bigg Boss 13, and seems like his craze is yet to die down.

Sharing a montage video of him in the city of joy, Riaz posted on Instagram, “Thankyou Kolkata for the Love & Support ✨❤️❤️.” In the video, we see him waving as hundreds of fans gather to catch a glimpse of him. In one of the clips, Riaz’s car is also surrounded by youngsters, who are seen shouting out his name.

In an interview to Calcutta Times, Asim Riaz shared that he was on a mission to raise awareness about physical fitness and encourage youngsters to do what brings them peace. He also shared that his fans motivate him and are the reason for whatever he does. “It is a beautiful feeling and I am glad that I have some space in the hearts of the people of Kolkata,” he told the tabloid.

Asim Riaz emerged the first runner up of Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.