Asim Riaz on brother Umar’s eviction from Bigg Boss 15: ‘Not the first time something unfair has happened in Bigg Boss’

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Umar Riaz’s brother Asim Riaz has called Umar’s eviction from Bigg Boss 15 “unfair”. During a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Asim said though many other contestants got into physical fights this year, no action was taken against them.

“Earlier too contestants were pushing each other, but then they were not ousted from the show. However, unfortunately, Umar was evicted. Karan Kundrra also did it, so if they had to be fair, he should have been evicted too,” Asim told the paparazzi.

Last week, Umar indulged in a fistfight with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal during a Ticket To Finale task. Bigg Boss decided to leave it to the audience to decide whether he deserves to be on the show or not. Later, on Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced Umar’s elimination, making it one of the most shocking evictions this season.

Asim, who was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, felt his brother was ‘instigated’ by Pratik during the task. He also felt the entire house was plotting against Umar. “He was a strong guest on the show and was not letting the game of other contestants grow stronger. On Weekend ka Vaar also it was mentioned how strong Umar was, but then unfair things have been happening. This is not the first time that something unfair has happened on Bigg Boss,” he said.

Umar’s eviction divided the fans of the show. While some found his eviction unjust, others called out his aggressive nature on the show.

Asim’s rumoured girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana tweeted, “No wonder har season me same hota hai …. isi liye kya hi voting appeal dale or kya votes mange …… we are with you umar @realumarriaz (No wonder, they do the same in every season, so what’s the point of making a vote appeal)”

Actor and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan agreed that it was unfair to give other offenders a chance as she wrote, “Sorry to say, but he (Umar) was evicted because he was extremely aggressive. Not once but on many occasions. I’m surprised he wasn’t evicted before. Karan has been extremely aggressive too . What’s actually unfair is that multiple chances r given to many offenders. It’s a mental game.”

Upon his eviction, Umar thanked his supporters for all the love. He tweeted, “Meri janta meri army kabhi Mujhe bahar nikal de, support na kare Aisa Ho nahi sakta. (My audience, my army can never eliminate me). That’s impossible. I want to thank each and everyone one of my fan from India and all across the world for being my bedrock throughout and still. #UmarArmy.”