Asim Riaz turns 27: Himanshi Khurana wishes life always gives him a reason to smile

Model-turned-actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz celebrates his 27th birthday today. And on the special day, actor and good friend Himanshi Khurana took to Twitter to wish Riaz. She wrote, “I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile… Happy Birthday @imrealasim”

I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile… Happy Birthday @imrealasim 😊😊 🎂 pic.twitter.com/5KegWk3dMi — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 13, 2020

Himanshi and Asim met on the reality show Bigg Boss season 13, hosted by Salman Khan. The two fell in love with each other during Bigg Boss. They made their relationship official by the end of the show.

After Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana shared screen space in two music videos – “Kalla Sohna Nae” and “Khayaal Rakhya Kar”. Asim also made an appearance in the T-Series music video “Mere Angne Mein,” which featured Jacqueline Fernandez.

Apart from Himanshi, Asim received a birthday wish from his Student of The Year co-star Varun Dhawan.

Varun wrote, “Happy birthday Asim, waiting for some tunes now.”

Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz shared a video, giving a throwback to the moment when he visited Asim in the Bigg Boss 13 house during the family special episode. He wrote, “This video is very close to my heart. Just a brotherly bond which cant be defined in words. Happy birthday brother.”

