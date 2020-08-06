Asim Riaz says he was attacked by men on bike, shares video

Asim Riaz shared that he was ‘attacked’ on Wednesday night by some men on bike. (Photo: Asim Riaz/Instagram) Asim Riaz shared that he was ‘attacked’ on Wednesday night by some men on bike. (Photo: Asim Riaz/Instagram)

Former Bigg Boss contestant and model Asim Riaz on Thursday took to his Instagram stories to inform fans about the injuries he sustained after an alleged attack.

Asim posted photos of wounds on his back, arms and legs. He stated that some men assaulted him from behind when he was out cycling late Wednesday night.

“Hey guys, what is happening? So I was cycling right now, I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from front. They don’t have that much power,” said Asim as he went on to point out a few of his injuries for the camera.

“Everything is cool. I still don’t give up,” added the reality TV star.

On the work front, Asim Riaz will soon be seen with Himanshi Khurana in the music video of Arijit Singh’s single Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. The romantic track, composed by Amaal Mallik, will be released on August 10.

