Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana give a hilarious twist to Sky High, watch video

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana look too cute in their latest video. (Photo: Asim Riaz/YouTube)

Asim Riaz on Monday dropped a video of himself and girlfriend Himanshi Khurana performing on his latest single “Sky High”, wearing inflatable sumo wrestler costumes.

The duo looked adorable and funny in the hilarious video posted on Asim’s YouTube channel.

Himanshi Khurana had given a glimpse of the video on Sunday. She shared an Instagram reel with a caption that read, “What people think I do …….. what I’m actually doing.” Later on Monday, sharing the YouTube link on her Instagram stories, Himanshi remarked that she and Asim share “same mental disorder”.

Asim Riaz’s song “Sky High” was released on July 13. The actor-singer recently revealed that he is working on two more songs with Himanshi Khurana.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Asim said, “We made a sketch of a new track. We still need to record it. She is singing the chorus and I am coming with the verse. It’s going to be really nice. I also shot another track with Himanshi which is her song. It is going to be dropping very soon.”