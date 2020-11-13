Ashutosh Kaushik: Bigg Boss 14 needs humour and positivity

Ashutosh Kaushik was the winner of Bigg Boss 2. (Photo: Ashutosh Kaushik/YouTube)

It’s been over a month since Bigg Boss 14 launched, but it still hasn’t managed to make a mark. Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik blames the contestants for the lack of buzz this season. Kaushik suggests that given the audience has witnessed some amazing players, they are not satisfied with the quality this year.

“This season, the contestants are not good enough. The audience’s dil always maangey more (the heart desires more). And when they have already seen some good people in the show, they always expect it to get better. And when you can’t get them, viewers will lose interest. Also, Salman Khan manages to salvage the season whenever it falls. However, this time, with him being bashed for other reasons, he couldn’t pull the crowd. While the season is at a low, I think the makers are smart, and will use their tactics to revive the show,” shared Kaushik.

The former winner further said that housemates are not exactly fake, but the show needs some happy moments. He shared that there is already too much negativity in the real world, and the audience must be looking out for a way to escape it while watching television.

He said, “Honestly, no one can fake in the house for a long time. Fighting won’t also ensure a long stay in a show like Bigg Boss. There are already fights and sadness all around us. Why would anyone watch TV to experience the same again? I think what we really need is some humour and positivity in the house. The makers should rope in someone who is patient, doesn’t fire up easily and can spread some fun, happiness and love in the show.”

Ashutosh Kaushik participated in Bigg Boss 2 after winning Roadies 5. Post his big win, he moved to his hometown to look after his family business. He is now an active YouTuber and recently also signed a film.

Also Read | Vindu Dara Singh on Bigg Boss 14: Contestants are not being real | Bigg Boss winners: Where are they now?

Sharing that he would love to go pay a visit to the show again to spice things up, he confessed, “I went back once in season 6. Post that, they never approached again. I think they would want someone who can create some laughter, and I would always be around.”

This season, fans have also been complaining about the vote-outs being done by housemates rather than public votes. Defending the makers, Ashutosh Kaushik said that since it’s their property, no one has the right to question them. While he too believes audience votes could help the contestants also gauge their popularity, he asked fans to be patient, as the makers know their job well.

Lastly sharing a fun tidbit about how his mother religiously follows Bigg Boss, Ashutosh Kaushik said, “I try catching up on the show on and off. However, my mother loves Bigg Boss. She also makes sure that she votes for her favourite contestants. And if I joke about it, she pulls me up saying that there were people who voted for me to help me win. And hence it’s our responsibility that we also vote for the deserving contestants.”

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd