‘Not rainwater LOL’: Ashnoor Kaur clarifies shocking video of her flooded Mumbai apartment

Actor Ashnoor Kaur, who was last seen on Bigg Boss 19, woke up to a flooded home on Thursday morning. After she shared a video of the waterlogged apartment on social media, many assumed the flooding was caused by the ongoing Mumbai rains. However, the actor later clarified that it was the result of a burst pipe.

Ashnoor Kaur’s home gets flooded

Earlier today, Ashnoor Kaur shared glimpses of her flooded Mumbai home. Posting a video on her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Need to leave for an event, and this is what has happened at home. May all the nazar on me turn into happiness, success, and growth.” As soon as the video surfaced, many fans assumed the flooding was caused by the heavy rains that have lashed Mumbai over the past few days. However, Ashnoor later clarified that it was caused by a burst pipe. Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Firstly, thanks to everyone who’s been checking in on me post my flooding story. My DM is full of love & concern! It was due to a pipe burst (and not rainwater lol). However, the situation was immediately brought under control within minutes, and no damage was done, thanks to our prompt and professional housekeeping team of the society. But but… the little kid of our house @woof.ziggy enjoyed to his fullest.”