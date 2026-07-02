‘Not rainwater LOL’: Ashnoor Kaur clarifies shocking video of her flooded Mumbai apartment
After Ashnoor Kaur shared a video of her flooded apartment on social media, many assumed it was caused by the ongoing Mumbai rains. However, the actor later clarified that the flooding was the result of a burst pipe.
Actor Ashnoor Kaur, who was last seen on Bigg Boss 19, woke up to a flooded home on Thursday morning. After she shared a video of the waterlogged apartment on social media, many assumed the flooding was caused by the ongoing Mumbai rains. However, the actor later clarified that it was the result of a burst pipe.
Ashnoor Kaur’s home gets flooded
Earlier today, Ashnoor Kaur shared glimpses of her flooded Mumbai home. Posting a video on her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Need to leave for an event, and this is what has happened at home. May all the nazar on me turn into happiness, success, and growth.” As soon as the video surfaced, many fans assumed the flooding was caused by the heavy rains that have lashed Mumbai over the past few days. However, Ashnoor later clarified that it was caused by a burst pipe. Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Firstly, thanks to everyone who’s been checking in on me post my flooding story. My DM is full of love & concern! It was due to a pipe burst (and not rainwater lol). However, the situation was immediately brought under control within minutes, and no damage was done, thanks to our prompt and professional housekeeping team of the society. But but… the little kid of our house @woof.ziggy enjoyed to his fullest.”
Ashnoor Kaur’s video drew mixed reactions on social media. While some users accused the actor of seeking publicity by sharing the video, others came to her defence, pointing out that such incidents can happen in high-rise apartments.
One social media user wrote, “Just for fake publicity, log kuch bhi crying karte hain!! Kal ko bathroom ka tap band nahin kiya, bathroom se paani overflow hua toh bhi reels and videos banenge.” Defending Ashnoor, another user said, “She lives on the 40th floor, and yes, water can come in with strong winds. The balcony may have flooded with rainwater, and then that water could have come inside. Has happened to me on the 5th floor. She does not need this kind of publicity, so she is not faking it.” A third user commented, “It happens when the drainage pipe gets blocked, and water starts accumulating on the balcony. Through the balcony, it enters the room and eventually the whole house. Happened with me in the past, and I live on the second floor.”
As revealed in Farah Khan’s vlog earlier this year, Ashnoor Kaur resides in a lavish 3.5 BHK on the 40th floor of a Mumbai high-rise. The home comes with smart lighting, a modular kitchen, and a walk-in vanity. During her home tour, Ashnoor also shared that her home has a running balcony with a great view, which is perfect for her to unwind after a long day.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More