Ashneer Grover says he won’t be watching Shark Tank India 2, has unfollowed all the ‘sharks’: ‘Rs 10,000 crore ka dhanda bana ke de diya Sony ko’

Former Shark Tank India personality Ashneer Grover said that he has no intention of watching the show’s recently released second season. After becoming a fan favourite after the massively successful season one, Ashneer didn’t return for the second season, but hasn’t specified why. In a recent interview, however, he said that he ‘dominated’ the show when he was on it.

In an appearance on The Ranveer Show Podcast, Ashneer claimed to have built Sony a franchise worth Rs 10,000 crore, and said that he considers himself a ‘builder’ and not someone who collects ‘rent’.

Asked if he is going to watch the show, he said, “Nahi. Mereko lagta hai separation clean hona chahiye. Jab main Shark Tank mein nahi bhi tha, season two mein, jitne bhi sharks they, unko maine social media se unfollow kar diya. Yaar ab woh tumhari game hai, tum khelo. Main kyu har roz dekhun ke Shark Tank ki shoot pe behind-the-scenes kya chal raha hai? Ab meri life ka part hi nahi hai, toh main kyu past mein rahun? Jab se clear hogaya tha ke main season two mein nahi hoon, maine baaki sharks ko unfollow kar diya tha (I won’t watch the show. After it became clear I wouldn’t be coming back, I even unfollowed all the other sharks. I don’t want to know what’s happening on shoot, it’s in the past now).”

Ashneer said that he doesn’t even track what’s happening on the show, even though his wife might sometimes google what’s going on. He said that as far as he is concerned, he did his job well, because of which Sony is now sitting on a cash cow. “Jab tak tha, I had great fun. Pure show mein masti kari. Thankfully it was received well, pehla season hi kaafi successful hogaya. Mereko lagta hai, in some sense, I was a part of creating a Rs 10,000 crore franchise… I feel happy ke maine ek Rs 500 crore saal ki franchise Sony ko bana ke de di. Kyuki pehla season is the toughest season to crack. Agar pehla season hi nahi chala, agli baari toh channel wale hi aapko slot nahi dene wale, bhool jao. Pehla chal gaya, ab aapka Rs 500 crore ka ad revenue har saal aa raha hai, aapka Rs 10,000 crore ka dhanda hai, aaj ki date mein. Woh bana ke de diya, usme mera nuksaan hua fayda hua koi matlab nahi hai (I had fun while I was on the show. I was a part of creating a Rs 500 crore business, Sony is sitting on a Rs 10,000 crore franchise… It doesn’t matter if it helped me or harmed me)…”

Shark Tank India returned with its second season earlier this week. Many viewers have said on social media that the show is missing Ashneer’s chaotic presence, but ‘sharks’ Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar have promised that the show will not allow ‘toxicity’ and ‘humiliation’ this time around, in a seemingly veiled dig at Ashneer.