scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Ashneer Grover shares video of his doppelganger dancing at Vrindavan: ‘Itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai…’

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover clarified that the viral video of him celebrating at Vrindavan is indeed his lookalike. Watch video.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 3, 2022 2:51:38 pm
ashneer groverAshneer Grover shared a video of his doppelganger.

Recently a video of Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover enjoying a kirtan at ISKCON temple in Vrindavan went viral. As fans witnessed him clapping and dancing to the religious song in disbelief, the entrepreneur has revealed the man in the video is his doppelganger. Sharing a video of the said footage, Ashneer tweeted, “Hey doppelgänger ! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai ! Super fun !!”

In the video, a man, with an uncanny resemblance to the BharatPe co-founder is seen in a yellow check shirt and black pants. He has a similar salt-pepper hairdo and wearing the same type of glasses. As the song “Hare Krishna” plays, the man is seen clapping his hand in excitement and swaying to the music.

Also Read |Ashneer Grover meets Shark Tank India contestant whose brand grew 40X: ‘Probably the biggest success story’

Social media users had a field day replying to the post. As many claimed the man indeed was Ashneer, one Twitter user wrote, “Can’t believe this is not you! Barring that this guy seems to have a few more inches.” Referring to his controversial exit from BharatPe, many also asked him to start visiting temples to ward off his bad time. Another wrote, “@Ashneer_Grover the smile of the monk singing says it all 😂 . As he knows that he we surely get funding for his new venture 😂😂.”

Ashneer Grover, who was recently touring Europe had a reunion with co-hark Anupam Mittal. Sharing photos from their outing together, he posted on Instagram, ““It’s always special to spend time with @agmittal and @anchalkumar24 . Lovely folks inside out !”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Also Read |Anupam Mittal reveals the mistakes he wants to avoid on Shark Tank India 2

Shark Tank India, based on the international franchise called Dragons’ Den, featured entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of seven investors, who decided whether to shell out a sum for a stake in the company. Apart from Grover and Mittal, the other ‘sharks’ on the show were Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh and Vineeta Singh. After a stupendous inaugural season, Sony TV announced the next chapter in May, seeking pitches from budding entrepreneurs.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 02:51:38 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS
Govind Pansare murder case

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders
Yes Bank-DHFL case

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders

One word a day – Astrobee
UPSC Essentials

One word a day – Astrobee

Premium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander turns a water baby as she holidays with husband James in Thailand
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement