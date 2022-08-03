Ashneer Grover shares video of his doppelganger dancing at Vrindavan: ‘Itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai…’

Recently a video of Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover enjoying a kirtan at ISKCON temple in Vrindavan went viral. As fans witnessed him clapping and dancing to the religious song in disbelief, the entrepreneur has revealed the man in the video is his doppelganger. Sharing a video of the said footage, Ashneer tweeted, “Hey doppelgänger ! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai ! Super fun !!”

In the video, a man, with an uncanny resemblance to the BharatPe co-founder is seen in a yellow check shirt and black pants. He has a similar salt-pepper hairdo and wearing the same type of glasses. As the song “Hare Krishna” plays, the man is seen clapping his hand in excitement and swaying to the music.

Hey doppelgänger ! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai ! Super fun !! https://t.co/ltMwuRbfS1 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) August 2, 2022

Social media users had a field day replying to the post. As many claimed the man indeed was Ashneer, one Twitter user wrote, “Can’t believe this is not you! Barring that this guy seems to have a few more inches.” Referring to his controversial exit from BharatPe, many also asked him to start visiting temples to ward off his bad time. Another wrote, “@Ashneer_Grover the smile of the monk singing says it all 😂 . As he knows that he we surely get funding for his new venture 😂😂.”

Ashneer Grover, who was recently touring Europe had a reunion with co-hark Anupam Mittal. Sharing photos from their outing together, he posted on Instagram, ““It’s always special to spend time with @agmittal and @anchalkumar24 . Lovely folks inside out !”

Shark Tank India, based on the international franchise called Dragons’ Den, featured entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of seven investors, who decided whether to shell out a sum for a stake in the company. Apart from Grover and Mittal, the other ‘sharks’ on the show were Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh and Vineeta Singh. After a stupendous inaugural season, Sony TV announced the next chapter in May, seeking pitches from budding entrepreneurs.