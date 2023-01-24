Ashneer Grover reacts to Namita Thapar’s ‘no toxicity in Shark Tank India 2’ comment, claims ‘whatever she says, she’s missing me’

Former Shark Tank India personality Ashneer Grover reacted to a recent comment made by his ex-colleague, Namita Thapar, about the second season of the show not having any ‘toxicity’. Ashneer dropped out of the show after appearing in the hit first season, and his absence has been remarked upon by some of his fellow ‘sharks’.

Addressing a packed crowd of thousands at IIT Kharagpur’s annual fest, Ashneer was asked about Namita’s comments on a recent podcast, when she said that the main difference between the first and second seasons would be an absence of toxicity. Her statement was interpreted by many as an indirect attack on Ashneer, who had developed a no-nonsense reputation during his tenure on the show. Anupam Mittal, who was also a part of the interview in which Namita made her comment, said that no contestant would be humiliated on season two, like some were the last time around.

Ashneer said, “Yaar dekh, main yahan pe aaya, maine Namita Thapar ki baat ki? Uska reason hai, kyunki main usse miss hi nahi karta. Par woh mereko miss karti hai. Chahe woh toxicity bol le ya kuch bhi bol le, miss toh mereko hi kar rahi hai na (Look, I haven’t mentioned Namita even once. There’s a reason for that; I don’t miss her. But she misses me. She can call it whatever she likes, but she is missing me).”

Ashneer also categorically ruled out the possibility of his return on future seasons of the show, after a student said that they weren’t enjoying season two without him. He said, “Teesra, chautha, paanchwa season main nahi karne waala, mere se likhwa le. Aur uska reason yeh hai ke mujhe life mein aage badhna hai, peeche nahi. Life main aage badhna zaruri hota hai. Main bilkul stuck nahi hoon Shark Tank ko le ke. Life ka ek episode tha, kiya, maza aaya, fame kamaya, acha tha, ab woh aur kuch karenge. Hogaya uska (I’ll give it to you in writing, I won’t return for the third, fourth, or even fifth season. And I’ll tell you why; I don’t believe in going backwards in life, I believe in moving ahead. I enjoyed Shark Tank while it lasted, I became famous, it was fun, but now it’s time to move on).”

Ashneer hasn’t provided a solid reason yet behind his decision to not return, but he said in an earlier interview that he ‘dominated‘ season one.