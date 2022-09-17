scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Ashneer Grover posts a selfie with Sunil Grover, fans say ‘Yeh sab doglapan hai’

Ashneer Grover became a household name after appearing as a judge on the popular reality show Shark Tank India.

Ashneer GroverAshneer Grover with actor Sunil Grover. (Photo: Instagram/ashneer.grover)

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has posted a selfie with popular actor and comedian Sunil Grover. More than the selfie, it was Ashneer’s caption which got the attention of their fans.

Ashneer wrote,”Two of the most entertaining ‘Grovers’ ever on TV ?! @whosunilgrover”. The businessman got interesting responses from his followers, with some of them even suggesting more entertaining captions in the comments section.

Check out Ashneer’s post –

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

 

One Instagram user wrote, “Jab we met guthi plus contestants ki chutti,” while another user wrote, “When Grover Mets Grover”. One user made a reference about Ashneer’s stern demeanor on Shark Tank India, and wrote, “Bhai kya krra hai tu tu has kaise skta hai (Brother what are you doing. How can you smile).” Interestingly, many followers quoted Ashneer’s famous line from Shark Tank India, and wrote, “Yeh sab doglapan hai (These are all double standards).”

Sunil Grover has done variety of roles in Hindi cinema and on streaming, but most people would know him for Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, in which he played several different characters. Sunil recently returned to India’s Laughter Champion with one of his popular characters Dr Mashoor Gulati.

Shark Tank India is the Indian spinoff of the American series by the same name. Aspiring entrepreneurs appear on the show with their innovative startup ideas, hoping to pitch them to one of the ‘sharks’ or judges and get an investment. In the first season, entrepreneurs such as Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Aman Gupta, along with Ashneer Grover, appeared as the ‘sharks’. A second season of the show has been announced.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 01:31:31 pm
