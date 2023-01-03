Ashneer Grover opens up on Shark Tank India ouster, says he ‘dominated’ season one: ‘Jo sach hai woh hai’

Former Shark Tank India personality spoke about his decision to not return for the second season of the show, which debuted earlier this week. Ashneer became a fan favourite after the hit first season, thanks to his no-nonsense on-screen persona and general meme-ability.

In an appearance on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast, Ashneer said that this was a major reason behind his absence from season two. He said that he ‘dominated’ season one, and implied that a deal couldn’t be struck for his return.

He said, “Ab main zyada detail mein nahi jaunga, but simple si baat hai ki dekho, Kohli agar Bhopal ki team se khelega, usne 300 run maar diye, toh woh dominate kar raha hai na game? Ab usko India se khelna chahiye. Hala ke main yeh nahi bol raha ke baaki log koi kam hain, but main zyada tha, kya karein? Maine dominate kar diya show (I won’t go into detail, but it’s simple. If Kohli plays for a small team and hits 300 runs, he will dominate the game. It’s time for him to play for India next. Not to take anything away from the other sharks, but I dominated the show).”

Ashneer claimed that this is a fact, and cited social media discourse to back his claims. He continued, “Humility hai, but jo sachai hai woh hai. Number-driven hain hum, aap comments padh loge aapko samajh aa jayega sab. Phir mujhe fundamentally ek cheez lagne lag gayi ke aapka show ka format kya tha. Koi aake aapko idea pitch kar raha hai, aap usko ek offer de rahe ho, aur woh acha offer le… Maine pichle saal ladayi bhi iss baat pe kari na, issi baat pe doglapan utara tha na, ke tujhe woh kyu chahiye hai shark? Main tujhe better deal de raha hoon. But iss saal ulta ho jaata, sab log aake bolte ke Ashneer chahiye, Ashneer chahiye, aap ek rupaye de do… Phir acha nahi lagta na, dominating sa ho jaata hai (What’s true is true. But look at the show’s format. Someone comes and pitches their idea to you, and you offer them a sum of money. I fought last year about this, because people would favour other sharks over me even though I was giving them a better deal. This year, they’d have come and slashed their prices to get into business with me. Wouldn’t that be unfair)?”

Ashneer hasn’t revealed exactly why he didn’t return for the show, even though almost everyone from season one did, but in an earlier interview, he had said, “Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai.” His co-‘shark’ from season one, Namita Thapar, had written in a tweet that one person doesn’t make or break the show, after asked about Ashneer’s absence. The second season of the hit reality show debuted earlier this week.