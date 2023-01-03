scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Ashneer Grover opens up on Shark Tank India ouster, says he ‘dominated’ season one: ‘Jo sach hai woh hai’

Ashneer Grover spoke about his high-profile exit from the reality show Shark Tank India, which helped make him a household name last year.

shark tank ashneer groverAshneer Grover on Shark Tank India.
Listen to this article
Ashneer Grover opens up on Shark Tank India ouster, says he ‘dominated’ season one: ‘Jo sach hai woh hai’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former Shark Tank India personality spoke about his decision to not return for the second season of the show, which debuted earlier this week. Ashneer became a fan favourite after the hit first season, thanks to his no-nonsense on-screen persona and general meme-ability.

In an appearance on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast, Ashneer said that this was a major reason behind his absence from season two. He said that he ‘dominated’ season one, and implied that a deal couldn’t be struck for his return.

Also read |Ashneer Grover thought ‘bhaad mein jaa tu’ after being told he couldn’t get picture with Salman Khan: ‘Aisi kaunsi heropanti…’

He said, “Ab main zyada detail mein nahi jaunga, but simple si baat hai ki dekho, Kohli agar Bhopal ki team se khelega, usne 300 run maar diye, toh woh dominate kar raha hai na game? Ab usko India se khelna chahiye. Hala ke main yeh nahi bol raha ke baaki log koi kam hain, but main zyada tha, kya karein? Maine dominate kar diya show (I won’t go into detail, but it’s simple. If Kohli plays for a small team and hits 300 runs, he will dominate the game. It’s time for him to play for India next. Not to take anything away from the other sharks, but I dominated the show).”

Ashneer claimed that this is a fact, and cited social media discourse to back his claims. He continued, “Humility hai, but jo sachai hai woh hai. Number-driven hain hum, aap comments padh loge aapko samajh aa jayega sab. Phir mujhe fundamentally ek cheez lagne lag gayi ke aapka show ka format kya tha. Koi aake aapko idea pitch kar raha hai, aap usko ek offer de rahe ho, aur woh acha offer le… Maine pichle saal ladayi bhi iss baat pe kari na, issi baat pe doglapan utara tha na, ke tujhe woh kyu chahiye hai shark? Main tujhe better deal de raha hoon. But iss saal ulta ho jaata, sab log aake bolte ke Ashneer chahiye, Ashneer chahiye, aap ek rupaye de do… Phir acha nahi lagta na, dominating sa ho jaata hai (What’s true is true. But look at the show’s format. Someone comes and pitches their idea to you, and you offer them a sum of money. I fought last year about this, because people would favour other sharks over me even though I was giving them a better deal. This year, they’d have come and slashed their prices to get into business with me. Wouldn’t that be unfair)?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

Ashneer hasn’t revealed exactly why he didn’t return for the show, even though almost everyone from season one did, but in an earlier interview, he had said, “Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai.” His co-‘shark’ from season one, Namita Thapar, had written in a tweet that one person doesn’t make or break the show, after asked about Ashneer’s absence. The second season of the hit reality show debuted earlier this week.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 12:12 IST
Next Story

State-run firms to remain exempt from public shareholding norms: Govt

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan ring in New Year with sons Taimur, Jeh
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan ring in New Year with sons Taimur, Jeh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close