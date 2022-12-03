Ashneer Grover says only ‘failed’ people go on Bigg Boss, agrees to participate only if he gets as much money as Salman Khan

Former Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur, Ashneer Grover became a household name after his stint in the TV reality show. The audience loved him for his attitude on the show and his statements turned into viral memes, the most popular one being, ‘Ye doglapan hai.’ Based on his this popularity, Ashneer says he was offered Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss but he refused to participate.

During his latest interview, Ashneer claimed that the makers of Bigg Boss approached him for the show but he is not interested in doing it. In his view, only those people participate in Bigg Boss who have ‘failed’ in life. He told Red FM during a podcast, “They (makers of Bigg Boss) approached me. I said sorry, not happening.” He added that he used to watch the show but now he feels “it’s become stale now.”

Expressing his opinion on Bigg Boss, Ashneer said, “Only failed individuals go on that show, not successful people. I will never go on that show.” Though the entrepreneur refused to do the show for any amount of money, he won’t mind entering the Bigg Boss house if he gets the same pay cheque as Salman Khan does for hosting the show.

Ashneer stated, “Jitna marzi dein, nahi jana to nahi jana. Salman Khan se zyada de rahe ho to batao (Does not matter how much they offer, I just do not want to go. But tell me if the money is more than what they pay Salman Khan).”

Shark Tank India will soon return with a new season. However, Ashneer Grover will not return as an investor this season. Sharks from season 1 – Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal will be seen investing in potential businesses along with the new shark Amit Jain, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho.