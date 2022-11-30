scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Ashneer Grover on why he was excluded from Shark Tank India season 2: ‘Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai’

Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover had a snarky response when asked why he isn't a part of the show's upcoming season season.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover (File Photo)

Entrepreneur and television personality Ashneer Grover spoke about his absence in the lineup of judges for the upcoming second season of Shark Tank India. Ashneer became a household name after appearing on the first season of the reality show, which became a runaway hit late last year.

Along with Ghazal Alagh, Ashneer is among the two judges who aren’t returning for season two. The rest of the lineup remains the same, with one new addition, Amit Jain, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the popular website CarDekho.

Also read |Ashneer Grover not a part of Shark Tank India 2, fans say ‘ye dogalapan hai’

In a recent interview with Red FM, while promoting his new autobiography Doglapan, Ashneer was asked if the reason why he isn’t involved with season two of Shark Tank India is because they couldn’t ‘afford’ him. He replied with a laugh, “Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaad se hota hai.” Ashneer is the former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe. The fintech goant had removed Grover of all titles and positions last year amid claims of grave governance lapses under him

Later, Ashneer was asked if he has ever been approached to appear on the reality show Bigg Boss. He said yes. “You will never see me on that show,” he said. Asked why, Ashneer continued, “Failed individuals go on that show, not successful people… There was a time when I used to watch the show, but I feel it’s become stale now. They approached me, I said sorry, not happening.” Ashneer said that he will not appear on the show at any cost, but might consider rethinking his stance if he’s offered more money than host Salman Khan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

Previously, when the lineup of judges for the new season was announced, returning ‘shark’ Namita Thapar appeared to make an indirect comment about Ashneer’s exclusion. She wrote in a tweet, “One person doesn’t make or break a show… not me, not anybody… this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators… it’s about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders.. focus on that & the hard work put in by the team.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 11:21:19 am
Next Story

Watch: Man creates face mask portrait of Brazilian soccer star Neymar and it leaves netizens astonished

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra 8 celebrity photos
Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close