Ashneer Grover meets Shark Tank India contestant whose brand grew 40X: ‘Probably the biggest success story’

Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover on Wednesday shared a photo with one of the contestant of the show. Ravi Kabra, who presented his product Skippi Pop on the show, had left all five sharks impressed. They all pitched to invest in his business together and made an investment of Rs 1 crore for 15 per cent equity. As per Ashneer’s post, post his stint on the reality show, Ravi’s business has seen a 40X growth.

“Great to catch up with @skippiicepops founder @ravikabra after Shark Tank. Skippi is a great product and probably the biggest success story from @sharktank.india Season 1 with 40X growth in sales,” Ashneer wrote alongside the photo.

Ravi Kabra and his wife Anuja came to Shark Tank India and offered 5% of their business for Rs 45 lakh. Impressed by their product, all five sharks decided to back them and closed the deal at Rs 1 crore for 15 per cent equity. During the pitch, Ashneer had even mentioned how he and his kids often enjoy these popsicles during their holidays.

On getting an-all Sharks deal, Ravi had said in a statement, “We are delighted to receive funding from Shark Tank India. It is a testament to our idea of creating disruption in the F&B industry with innovation and research. We plan to invest this amount to drive more innovation and introduce more refreshing flavours to the Indian market.”

Along with Ashneer Grover, other sharks backing Ravi Kabra were Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (boAt), Vineeta Singh (Sugar) and Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals). Sharks Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth) and Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) were not part of the episode.

Shark Tank India launched last year in December. Sony TV recently announced season 2 of the show, and sought registrations from budding entrepreneurs.