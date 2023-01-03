scorecardresearch
Ashneer Grover thought ‘bhaad mein jaa tu’ after being told he couldn’t get picture with Salman Khan: ‘Aisi kaunsi heropanti…’

Ashneer Grover recalled his encounter with Salman Khan in his trademark style in a recent podcast appearance. The former Shark Tank India personality also spoke about his absence in season 2.

Former Shark Tank India personality Ashneer Grover recalled his encounter with Bollywood star Salman Khan, when Ashneer was trying to enlist the actor as a brand ambassador for his company. In his trademark fashion, Ashneer narrated the story of his meeting with Salman, and the opinion that he formed about the actor later.

Ashneer appeared on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast recently, where he also spoke about his youth, and briefly touched upon his exit from Shark Tank India.

Asked about his meeting with Salman, which he had spoken about publicly earlier as well, Ashneer said, “Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, uske shoot ke liye mila tha, usko brief karne ke liye company ke baare mein. Teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya photo nahi khichwani, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine bola nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi (We wanted him to endorse our brand, so I met him for the ad shoot and sat with him for three hours. His manager told me that I couldn’t get a picture with him because he might get irritated, and I thought, ‘Fine, he can go to hell)…”

But Ashneer also praised Salman’s business acumen, and said that most stars at his level are very intelligent about brand identity. He said, “But banda smart hai. Logon ko lagta hai ke hawa mein hai, banda genuinely smart hai, usko business samajhta hai, usko branding samajhti hai, usko apni image clear hai. Jab hum ad bana rahe the, usne clear bol diya tha ke mujhe larger than life hi dikhana kyunki maine picture banayi thi Tubelight, woh pit gayi kyunki mujhe usme mandbuddhi dikha diya. Mujhe laga sahi banda hai, yeh sab cheezon ki realisation hai (He’s a smart guy. People might think he’s aloof, but he understands his image. The only thing he told us was to show him as larger than life, because his film Tubelight, in which he played a simpleton, had recently flopped).”

After becoming a household name thanks to the hit first season of Shark Tank India, Ashneer won’t be returning for season two, which premiered earlier this week. He said that he ‘dominated’ season one, and implied that he couldn’t strike a deal for season two.

