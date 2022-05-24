Number plate of Ashneer Grover’s Maybach reads ‘Ashneer G’, fan warns him ‘challan kat jayega’

Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover likes to flaunt all things fancy that he owns. Recently, he posted a picture of himself posing with his luxury car — a white Mercedes Maybach. The highlight of the picture was neither Ashneer nor the car. Instead, it was the vanity plate on the car, which read ‘ASHNEER G’.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ashneer captioned it, “The new number plate ;)”. As the BharatPe co-founder shared the picture, many of the Instagram users wondered if it is legal to have such a number plate. There were some who were amused by the picture as well.

One of the Instagram users commented on Ashneer’s post saying, “Is it legal in India?” Another added, “Sir MV Act ke according challan kat jayega. (Sir, you will be fined under the MV act).” A user also commented, “Ashneer G? G Maaney genius?” “Number plate me number kaha hai,” a user asked.

Ashneer Grover has a collection of some of the most luxurious cars. Besides the latest Maybach S Class, he reportedly also owns an Audi A6, Porsche Cayman, a Mercedes Benz, and also a Toyota Innova.

The Shark Tank India judge is spending his summer in California, USA. He posted a couple of pictures from his vacation on social media and wrote, “Back to my favourite summer place – California! Let’s shake things up a bit ;)”

As Ashneer posted the photo, a user found his dressing sense better than Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. A comment on his post read, “Ashneer’s dressing sense>>>>ranveer singh’s dressing sense.” A user also wrote, “Aey Bhai kya kar raha he tu 😂😂😂 … Ranveer singh ka business bithayega kya tu (Brother, what are you doing? You will take over Ranveer’s business too now?) A few reacted to his post with the entrepreneur’s popular comment on Shark Tank India, “Ye sab dogla pan hai😕”

Ashneer Grover became a household name after appearing in Shark Tank India which became a runaway hit after its first season. A second season of the reality show has been announced.