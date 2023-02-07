scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Ashneer Grover says wife got ‘ainwe’ product review about him from friend, gives his mantra to become a ‘bada aadmi’: ‘Naukri karke…’

In a recent interview, Ashneer Grover opened up about the many unknown facets about his life. He also mentioned how he strongly feels that no one can do something big if they are caught in the comfort of a job.

ashneer groverAshneer Grover became a household name after Shark Tank India season one. (Photo: Ashneer Grover/Instagram)
Businessman Ashneer Grover rose to fame after his appearance on the first season of Shark Tank India. Even while he’s missing from the latest season, fans continue to talk about him and remember his witty and sarcastic comments. In a recent interview, Ashneer opened up about some unknown facets of his life and revealed how he’s still an ‘introvert’ and finds it hard to talk to a group of people.

Talking to Brut India, Ashneer shared how he was quite a studious kid and would always rank in class. He shared he was the teacher’s favourite in school. “I aced in chemistry, which not many people like. I was selected for IIT because maine chemistry phod diya tha. Maths, quant and Physics thik thak tha,” he shared.

The BharatPe co-founder further shared that he has always been an introvert. Even now, when he is a public figure, he fundamentally remains a shy person, who doesn’t talk much. While he can have in-depth conversations on a ‘one-on-one’ basis, Grover revealed that he goes into a shell when he’s put among a huge group.

He also spoke about his love for bikes and how he would travel to IIT from his home on a motorbike. He shared that he was ‘only allowed’ on a bike then and that’s when he created his many memories. Not many know that Ashneer Grover is quite a romantic and met his wife Madhuri while they were preparing for CAT. He shared that he fell for her and would persuade her to go out with him. “Mera product review bura tha. She had asked a friend about me and she said he was just ainwe hi. But I was very persevering as I knew I wanted to marry her.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

 

Talking about his big career moves, Ashneer Grover stated that he worked in Kotak Bank for seven years, and did some of his biggest deals there. “My firt deal was for around Rs 1600-2000 crore. I left the company when I knew they would transfer me to Mumbai. I am a Delhite and didn’t want to leave. I joined Grofers with a friend where I developed the muscle as a founder. After leaving the company, I lauched BharatPe in just about 6-8 months.”

He shared that by then he had realised that he will manage to do something and his family won’t go hungry. He shared that he wanted to get out from the comfort of a plush job and do something big. Grover shared, “I firmly believe that sirf naukri karke koi bada aadmi nahi ban sakta (no one can do something massive by just doing a salaried job).”

After resigning from BharatPe last year, Ashneer Grover recently debuted as an author, having penned ‘Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups’

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 11:56 IST
