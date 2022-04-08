Ashneer Grover is happy to see Shark Tank India contestant Manas’ business grow: ‘It’s heartening to see him grow 3x’

Ashneer Grover recently shared an update about Beyond Snacks’ Manas who graced Shark Tank India. Grover invested in Manas’ business after his pitch on the Sony TV show.

Along with a photo, Grover mentioned how Manas’ business has grown threefold after coming on Shark Tank India. “It was great catching up with @beyondsnacks Founder Manas. Kerala Banana Chips was the first deal of Shark Tank Season 1 and it’s heartening to see him grow 3x in scale profitably within 6 months ! #ungreasyanna #sharktankindia,” he wrote on Instagram.

Following the post, many Instagram users congratulated Manas and applauded Ashneer Grover. An Instagram user commented, “Sir ji aap bhagwan ho🔥🔥🔥👏👏.” Another wrote, “Congrats🔥🔥😍😍.” One of the users praised Ashneer’s way of interacting with entrepreneurs during the show. A comment on the photo read, “I watched few episodes and say anything, the world needs your bluntness and sharp analytics mind .. you have a heart of gold too ..😍😍😍.”

On the professional front, Grover has been accused of misappropriating funds, and according to a statement by BharatPe, he is “no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company.”

Ashneer Grover became a household name after featuring in the first season of the reality show Shark Tank India, where his rude behaviour caught the attention of viewers. He was often accused of belittling contestants.