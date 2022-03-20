Ashneer Grover impressed by Ashish Chanchlani’s Shark Tank India spoof ‘Sasta Shark Tank’: ‘Hilarious! What acting!’

A spoof of Sony TV’s popular reality show Shark Tank India, called ‘Sasta Shark Tank’, has received appreciation from none other than one of the judges on the original show, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover.

Created by YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, the spoof has proven to be a hit. Chanchlani had also shared the video on Instagram, and Grover responded in the comments section.

“Hilarious ! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Chanchlani (@ashishchanchlani)

The spoof video follows the same format as the show, and the judges, played by Chanchlani and his collaborators, received pitches and considered them. Only the tone of the spoof and and the nature of pitches is meant to elicit laughs. And the production values, especially compared to the original, are, well, ‘sasta’ as the title of the spoof implies.

Shark Tank India featured entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of seven investors, who decide whether to shell out a sum for a stake in the company.

Sometimes, a person can have a really innovative idea that can be life-changer for millions around the world. But if they are not able to find funds or investors, it usually stays an idea, and does not become a product. This is where Shark Tank comes in.

Meanwhile, Grover has been been removed from the company he helped found over accusations of of misappropriation of company funds. BharatPe alleged that he “engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company’s expense account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles”.