Ashneer Grover hosts Rannvijay Singha at his home, fans say ‘Roadies judges next season’

The team of Sony TV’s Shark Tank India has formed a close bond with each other. The investors on Shark Tank India, including Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover and others, often meet each other and even update fans of the show about their get-togethers. Recently, the host of the show, Rannvijay Singha spent some time with Ashneer at his home.

Sharing photos from Rannvijay’s visit to his home, Ashneer wrote on Instagram, “Great to catch up @rannvijaysingha as always. Super cool of you to come over and lounge casually at home ! Here’s to doing new and different things now !!” Ashneer and Rannvijay were joined by the former’s wife Madhuri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

As the photo surfaced on social media, many commented with Ashneer’s one-liners from Shark Tank India. An Instagram user commented, “Bhai ye kia kar raha ha tu?” Another user wrote in the comments section, “Nahi bhai shab ya dogllapan ha.” A few also wondered if Ashneer and Rannvijay are planning to collaborate on another project. “Roadies judges next season 😅” read a comment on the photo.

A few days back, Ashneer Grover hosted Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal at his house. During their visit, Aman and Anupam made fun of Ashneer’s ‘expensive’ table at his home. In the photos, the two were seen examining the table, wondering what’s so special about it.

Shark Tank India saw entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of seven investors, who decide whether to invest in the company.