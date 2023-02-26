scorecardresearch
Ashneer Grover has ‘fun Saturday’ with Rannvijay Singha; TV host says ‘Got some fundas cleared on doglapan’

Shark Tank India Season 1 judge Ashneer Grover and host Rannvijay Singha had a reunion last night.

Ashneer Grover, Rannvijay SinghaRannvijay Singha had an ‘amazing night’ with Ashneer Grover. (Photo: Ashneer Grover/Instagram)

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and Rannvijay Singha, who were part of the first season of Shark Tank India as judge and host, respectively, spent quality time together on Saturday evening.

Ashneer and Rannvijay shared glimpses from their meet. Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain Grover and Rannvijay Singha’s younger brother and TV personality Harman Singha joined the two. Harman is currently seen in SonyLIV’s web show Potluck Season 2.

Sharing photos, Ashneer Grover wrote, “Fun Saturday with @rannvijaysingha and @harmansingha over at our place! All the best brothers for all your endeavours – keep rocking !!” Rannvijay Singha also shared pictures and wrote, “An amazing night with @madsj30 and @ashneer.grover , got some fundas cleared on #doglapan!”

See Ashneer Grover and Rannvijay Singha’s photos:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

Earlier too, Ashneer was seen hanging out with Rannvijay at his home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

In a recent interview, Rannvijay Singha shared that he simply didn’t have much to do on Shark Tank India which is why he didn’t return for season two.

“I loved the concept of the show where young entrepreneurs talking only about business and the psychology around the sharks and why somebody would invest in them. But eventually, as a host, I did not have much to do. By the time the edits were done, we all realised that there was no way to push more of Rannvijay on the show,” Rannvijay told Hindustan Times.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 18:20 IST
