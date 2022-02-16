Ashneer Grover hangs out with Badshah at co-shark Aman Gupta’s office, fans suggest they launch ‘Doglapan’ song

Seems like singer Badshah has found a fan in Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover. The BharatPe co-founder took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Badshah, calling the latter his ‘favourite artist and singer’. He also informed his followers that he met the singer at fellow shark and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta’s office.

Sharing the photo, Ashneer wrote, “Great spending time with fellow Delhi ladka @badboyshah – also my favourite artist and singer ! What a guy ! Thanks @boatxaman for inviting me to @boat.nirvana office – your office has a view to die for !!”

Fans were excited to see Ashneer Grover and Badshah together and even had interesting suggestions for them. A social media user wrote, “You two better compose a song- Ye sab doglapan hai ft. Badshah……..Yes, that’s my pitch,” while another user wrote, “New song coming: ye sab hai dogla hai ha ye sab doglapan hai ohhhh dogla dogla khata hu mai dhokla.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

Shark Tank India fans would remember how Ashneer’s line “Yeh sab doglapan hai (All this is hypocrisy)” became popular and also a meme favourite. Referring to the same, many users even teased Ashneer asking if he is truly fond of Badshah or is it just his ‘doglapan’. Others also seemed surprised at the ‘shark’ smiling for pictures, given his strict persona on the show.

In a recent interview, Ashneer Grover defended his behaviour that has been described as ‘crude’. In a podcast appearance, Ashneer said that over the years, he has learned that brutal honesty is valuable not just as an investor but as an entrepreneur.

The BharatPe co-founder said that if he weren’t honest to his investors and his employees, he wouldn’t have been able to build multi-billion dollar businesses in the last four years. On Raj Shamani’s Figuring Out podcast, Ashneer said in Hindi, “In the last four years, the businesses that I have build–and these are like multi-billion dollar businesses–have been successful only because there is some level of honesty, with yourself and with all your stakeholders. It’s not like I have the face of Shah Rukh Khan, or a baritone voice. Nobody’s going to appreciate me for my looks, nor am I going to sound pleasing to the ears. So what do I have to offer? Why would anyone listen to me? They will take me seriously if they think I’m logical, or if I’m straightforward.”

An adaptation of the popular American reality show Shark Tank, Shark Tank India launched last year in December. The Sony TV show received a positive response from masses as well as critics. Besides Ashneer and Aman, the other sharks on the show were Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) and Namita Thapar (Emcure). Shark Tank India concluded its first season earlier this month.