Ashneer Grover says ‘get married early’: ‘Find your soulmate, it gives you direction in life’

Shark Tank India’s former judge Ashneer Grover might not be a part of the reality show this season but after the release of his memoir Doglapan, Grover has been sharing his views on life, marriage and business quite extensively.

In a recent appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Grover said that he is a strong believer of getting married early, and having kids soon. The entrepreneur said that he has very strong views on “people marrying late, people not marrying, people marrying and then not having kids.” When asked to explain, Grover said that both men and women have a biological clock and if they get married at an early age and have kids, they are free to do “bigger things in life”.

“Aap early shaadi karo, aap early bachche karo aur fir aap free ho jao to do bigger things in life (Get married early, have kids early and then you are free to do bigger things in life),” Grover said. He added that people are “procrastinating” a lot and they also have “commitment phobia.”

Ashneer Grover also criticised the idea of open marriages and said, “Open marriages hain. Toh fir shaadi kar hi kyu rahe ho? Kisi ke saath bhi sona hai toh so lo na fir. Fir shaadi ki kya zarurat hai? (People have open marriages. Why get married at all then? If you want to sleep with multiple partners, do it. Why do you want to get married then?)

He connected the idea of getting married to being responsible and said that people should use their “20s smartly”. “Find your soulmate if you can and get married early. That gives you direction in life. Awaragardi karne liye 30, 40, 50 pe bhi karte raho, koi rok nahi hai. (If you want to just wander around, you can keep doing it at 30, 40, 50 years of age, no one will stop you.) Grover added that getting married gives you direction in life because then “you are not distracted.” He further explained that marriage gives you responsibility of your family, kids, in-laws and the responsibility gives one direction and motivation in life.

Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in 2022 and are parents to two kids. The couple met almost 15 years before that at a coaching centre.