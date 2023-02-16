Ashneer Grover decided to leave a corporate job within 15 minutes, here’s why

Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover recently opened up about the journey of his career. He shared how he once left a job because there was too much silence in the office and he was used to people fighting in an office for chairs.

Ashneer spoke to ETimes during the promotion of his book Doglapan. During the interaction, he talked about his experience of working at Grofers and learning a great deal about handling a business there since it was just a startup at the time. When he left Grofers, he was hired by Ernst and Young.

“I went for the job. Then on the first day, that silence in the office bothered me. In my office, we used to fight for a chair. Here everything was set. In a startup, the average age was 24-26-years-old and here the average age was 40. Those 15 minutes were enough for me to quit my corporate job,” the entrepreneur shared.

Ashneer also revealed how he got his first investment of Rs 2 crore and how he was confident that he can return the amount irrespective of his business’ success. He said, “Initially, I had no money so I borrowed Rs 2 crore from my friends and family at the valuation of Rs 18 crore. In today’s date, even a college student wouldn’t invest at that valuation. The only reason why I took Rs 2 crore is that if something happens, I will sell my Malviya Nagar home and return the money.”

Ashneer Grover became a household name after the hit first season of Shark Tank India. He was a fan favourite because of his no-nonsense on-screen persona, his catchphrases and general meme-ability. His fans are missing him in the second season of the show.