Annoyed Ashneer Grover reacts to Shark Tank memes, Anupam Mittal compares show to KBC: ‘Log gazab velle hain’

The TV reality show, Shark Tank India is in its final week. Ahead of the show’s finale, the sharks or the judges of the show, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal reacted to the hilarious memes that are being made on their reactions to the various business pitches on the show. Ashneer, known for his blunt and frustrated responses to pitchers on the show, seemed annoyed with those who create memes too.

“Log gazab velle hain, talent toh hai, par itna time bhi hai logon ke pass. (People are jobless to another level. I agree they have talent, but they have time for all of this)”, Ashneer said while talking about the memes on Shark Tank India that are floating around on the internet, making people roll with laughter. But Ashneer is also amazed by the editing skills of these content creators as she added, “I never thought in my wildest imagination that my face will be put on Deepika Padukone’s face. I told the Sony TV team that some people should be hired in the editing team, they have done such good editing.”

Shark Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, said more than the memes, he enjoys the hilarious comments that follow. “People are so funny. More than the meme, the comments on it are hilarious. I just fall off my chair reading them,” he said during a press conference. Shark Ghazal is also “thoroughly enjoying” the memes. She is amazed to see how people can create so much content from just one dialogue.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, Shark Tank India is the adaptation of the American show Shark Tank. On the show, several entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to the founders and CEOs of successful businesses to seek investment in their projects from them. The show went on air on December 20, 2021, and had a successful first season.

Talking about his journey on the show, Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, said he is happy if he was able to add something to the start-up culture. But he also opines, “If people are not inspired after watching this show, phir toh bas rehne hi do (then just let it be). When Shark Tank began, start-ups were not dinner table conversations. But now, even my father has started behaving like a shark where he is interested if someone talks to him about a new business idea.”

Adding, he said, “If people haven’t learnt from Peyush how to think big or from Ashneer how to have strict business conversations, then it’s their problem. Instead of learning from the expertise of sharks, if you still want to watch saas-bahu serials, then something is wrong with you. Then, you should leave this (Shark Tank) for people who have some brain.”

Shark Anupam also feels that Shark Tank India is one of the most intelligent shows made in India. He even called it the most intelligent show after Kaun Banega Crorepati.

“Shark Tank had a huge impact given the social media attention it got. After KBC which is an intelligent show where people get to learn, the one intelligent show is Shark Tank which has the potential to change the mindset of people. Historically, we look at business and businessmen with a sceptical eye. That needs to change. If you want employment, you need to celebrate entrepreneurship and trust the business. This show has sparked the light that entrepreneurs should be celebrated. When we were kids, we used to play doctor-doctor, house-house, but now I am getting video of 8-year-olds playing Shark Tank. It’s a huge transformation,” Anupam asserted.

Shark Tank India airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. The first season of the show will end this week with all the seven sharks coming together.