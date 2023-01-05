scorecardresearch
Ashneer Grover announces political ambitions, says he wants to become minister in 5-7 years: ‘Rishi Sunak ko PM bana ke taali baja rahe ho…’

Former Shark Tank India personality Ashneer Grover said that he would like to work towards nation-building in the next half-decade.

BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, singapore, SIAC, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsBharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover
Ashneer Grover announces political ambitions, says he wants to become minister in 5-7 years: 'Rishi Sunak ko PM bana ke taali baja rahe ho…'
Former Shark Tank India personality Ashneer Grover expressed his desire to join politics, and said that the career transition might happen sooner rather than later. He said that he wants to ‘become a minister’ or participate ‘in nation-building’, and that politics seems to be the only route towards that.

In an appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast, Ashneer said that he shouldn’t be perceived as being too young for politics, and cited the example of UK prime minister Rishi Sunak. He said that if people can applaud his achievements, then they can get behind his decision as well.

Also read |Ashneer Grover reveals he rejected Virat Kohli as brand ambassador despite being offered Anushka Sharma in package deal: ‘Maine kaunse lehenge pehnane hain’

Asked if he feels ‘satisfied’ by what he has achieved in his career so far, Ashneer said, “Nahi. Ambition woh cheez hi nahi hai jo satisfy ho sakti hai. Woh ek trait hai… Fundametally, mereko ek dn minister banna hai country mein… Mere paas abhi koi crystalised plan nahi hai. Aapne padhai kar li, aapki family sorted hai, aapne paise kama liye to make sure aap comfortable ho, aapko fame mil gaya, aapne business mein prove kar diya, kabhi na kabhi aapko kuch aur karna padega na, aur kuch isse bada karna padega. I wouldn’t say go into politics, but nation building, jahan impact zyada ho… Puri country ko impact karne ka agar aap calibre rakhte ho, toh woh toh aapko politics mein jaake hi hoga eventually (Ambition can’t be satisfied, it’s a trait. I want to level up next, and want to become a minister. I’m settled in my personal life, I’m financially stable, I have fame, I’ve set up businesses, I need to do something greater next. And I want to leave behind an impact. And eventually, politics is the only route to achieving that).”

Ashneer said that he isn’t ‘afraid’ of entering that world, because he has already experienced so much ‘murkiness’ in life. “Sometimes, when I look back, I think life has been preparing me for that life (politics) already, and it will happen in the next five to seven years, for sure.” he said. He added, “Yaar, ek baat bata. Rishi Sunak ko tum 42 saal ki umar mein pradhan mantri bana ke taali baja rahe ho, main 40 ka hogaya, main 45 ki ummeed rakhun toh log bolte hain that soon (You celebrated Rishi Sunak becoming a PM at 42, if I aim for 45 they think it’s too soon).”

Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
After becoming a household name after the hit first season of Shark Tank India, Ashneer didn’t return for the show’s recently released second season. He didn’t specify the reasons behind his decision, but said in a recent interview that he ‘dominated’ season one.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 13:16 IST
