Ashneer Grover addresses ‘doglapan’ about wife Madhuri wearing rejected entrepreneur’s designs: ‘She has a mind of her own’

Bharat Pe founder Ashneer Grover, who became famous for his gruff and direct attitude towards aspiring entrepreneurs on the show Shark Tank India, responded to allegations about his wife wearing a rejected entrepreneur’s clothes. In one of the episodes on the business-based reality show, an entrepreneur named Niti Singhal had pitched her clothing brand, Twee In One, and Ashneer had scathingly criticised it, saying that no one would wear it. However, later, Ashneer’s wife, Madhuri was spotted wearing the design on The Kapil Sharma Show, and he was accused of hypocrisy or ‘doglapan’, a word that he frequently uses on the show.

Speaking about this incident to Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah, Ashneer said that the entrepreneur usually designs clothes for models, but the samples she had shown on the show were not the best. “So I told her that I would make a mop out of it, because it was so bad. So many of the entrepeneurs leave behind clothes for the sharks to try, and she left one for my wife—and I don’t know what my wife liked, she wore it to The Kapil Sharma Show, and a behind-the-scenes photo went viral, and the girl said that I had attacked her designs, but my wife was wearing them. Clearly my wife has a mind of her own, and she doesn’t listen to me.”



The whole incident had been resolved in a a short video which ‘Twee In One’ shared on their Instagram while thanking Madhuri Grover for believing in their work. Madhuri responded to the video, thanking the brand for the dress. “Thank you for the dress. I think the sharks didn’t like the dresses presented on the side board, the dresses worn by you and the models were good. Keep up the good work and wish you all the best for your venture!!”

Asked about his relationship with other sharks and what he learnt from them, Ashneer said that if he and Aman Gupta aren’t fighting for a deal, they’re as thick as thieves. “When there’s a deal—we don’t care about who’s who, and I have got into several altercations with him.” He said that he didn’t ‘learn’ much from Namita Thapar, “Can’t remember, probably just how to pronounce Pune.” He called Anupam Mittal a good ‘judge’ of people, and he said that he gets along well with Vinita Singh. “There’s a lot of mutual respect between us.” He called Peeyush Bansal a ‘genuinely’ nice person, and said that he didn’t have much interaction with Ghazal Alagh.