Toggle Menu
Ashley Reyes boards American Gods as series regularhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/ashley-reyes-boards-american-gods-as-series-regular-6060673/

Ashley Reyes boards American Gods as series regular

Ashley Reyes will play a college dropout who runs errands for Mr. Wednesday in the third season of American Gods.

The air date for season three of American Gods is yet to be announced. (Photo: American Gods/ Instagram)

Actor Ashley Reyes, best known for Broadway’s The Play That Goes Wrong, has joined the cast of American Gods as a series regular.

According to Deadline, actor Herizen Guardiola is also set to recur in the series based on Neil Gaiman’s fantasy novel of the same name.

American Gods, developed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, revolves around a war brewing between the Old Gods of ancient mythological roots and the New Gods of modern technology.

The Starz network show, produced by Fremantle, is entering its third season.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android