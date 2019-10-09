Ashley Reyes boards American Gods as series regular

Actor Ashley Reyes, best known for Broadway’s The Play That Goes Wrong, has joined the cast of American Gods as a series regular.

According to Deadline, actor Herizen Guardiola is also set to recur in the series based on Neil Gaiman’s fantasy novel of the same name.

🚨#GodSquad News🚨 We are excited to announce that Ashley Reyes and Herizen Guardiola will be joining #AmericanGods Season 3. Reyes joins as Cordelia, a new hire for Wednesday and Herizen plays Oshun, a Yoruban goddess of love, purity and fertility. pic.twitter.com/4NUtwNFEkk — American Gods Intl (@AmGodsIntl) October 7, 2019

American Gods, developed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, revolves around a war brewing between the Old Gods of ancient mythological roots and the New Gods of modern technology.

The Starz network show, produced by Fremantle, is entering its third season.