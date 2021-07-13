Ashish Kulkarni on his Indian Idol 12 eviction: ‘I don’t take it as a defeat, they are great singers’

Ashish Kulkarni was eliminated from Indian Idol 12 on Sunday after receiving the least number of votes. The Pune resident is a trained classical musician and had been a favourite of the judges. His eviction caused a scurry online as fans called it ‘unfair’. However, Ashish says that given it’s a competition, only one can win eventually.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the eliminated contestant shared, “Honestly, all six of them are such great singers. And if I actually have to lose against anyone, I would choose them. I don’t take it as a defeat as they are indeed very good.”

Touched by the support he has received from fans, Ashish added that it has now added responsibility on him, “I won’t say I am overwhelmed but now, when I know I am loved so much, I want to keep doing good. I would never want to disappoint them in any way.”

With his exit, the top six contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal and Nihal Tauro. The grand finale will air on August 15 on Sony TV.

Calling his time on the singing reality show ‘life changing’, Ashish said that he has learnt a lot in the journey. He added that from an ‘absolute nobody’, Indian Idol 12 gave him a platform, and trained and groomed him. “Show ne bohot kuch diya hai mujhe (The show gave me a lot),” he remarked.

He added that he has also learnt to fight his apprehensions and believe in himself. “Every artist goes through self-doubt and I think I managed to overcome that. Now I am not scared of anything, and I give the entire credit to the show for the same.”

Recently, Indian Idol 12 made headlines for all the wrong reasons when guest-judge Amit Kumar dissed the talent. He even revealed how he was asked by the team to ‘praise’ everyone. At the receiving end of the criticism, Ashish Kulkarni said that the contestants took his words as advice.

“Firstly, Amit Kumar sir is a great singer, and we all have grown up listening to his father and him. We have all learnt from him, and if he had feedback, I think we took it as advice and worked more than 100 per cent on it. Rather than feeling bad we only tried to improve our performances in the coming days,” the singer said.

On asked who does he think will win the show, the 27-year-old said, “I don’t want to sound diplomatic but I feel all six of them should be announced as the winner. I am only feeling sad about my eviction because I cannot be with them anymore. We all have been like a family, and I am missing everyone.”

Ashish even plans to get the top six to sing for him someday, when he turns a composer. As of now, he is looking at playback opportunities and also train himself further. “Learning will never stop,” he concluded.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 12 is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.