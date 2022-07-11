scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

Ashish Bhatia and Nandini win Sonu Sood-hosted MTV Roadies 18

After a thrilling three-month-long journey, MTV Roadies 18 found its winners in Ashish Bhatia and Nandini. The show hosted by Sonu Sood was shot in Cape Town.

July 11, 2022 5:47:44 pm
mtv roadies, nandini, ashish bhatiaAshish Bhatia and Nandini won MTV Roadies Journey to Africa. (Photo: PR)

On Sunday, Sonu Sood-hosted MTV Roadies – Journey in South Africa found its winners in Ashish Bhatia and Nandini. The ‘buddy pair’ emerged as the ‘Ultimate Champions’ of the season, which was shot in Cape Town.

Apart from Ashish and Nandini, the other finalists included Kevin Almasifar-Moose Jattana, Yukti Arora-Jaswanth Bopanna and Gaurav Alugh-Simi Talsania. The nail biting final was filled with thrilling twists and turns.

Also Read |Sonu Sood on replacing Rannvijay Singha on Roadies: When you step into someone else’s shoes, there will be comparisons

As the show came to an end, Sonu Sood said the two winners displayed immense focus and determination. In a statement, the actor said, “Playing host on MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa will always be special to me, having seen all the contestants embody the true Roadies spirit on this journey. Guiding and mentoring them has been a wonderful experience.”

Talking about winning the reality show, Ashish Bhatia, an alumna of Roadies and Splitsvilla, said, “I am excited and overwhelmed, all at the same time. The show is iconic in itself and for me, winning MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa is definitely a dream come true. It has been a wild ride, and I am most grateful to have won this title with my buddy, Nandini.”

Also Read |Sonu Sood’s real-life hero image is changing his reel-life roles: ‘Scripts are being changed…’

Nandini, on her part, added, “I cannot describe how amazing this is for me. MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa pushed me to bring the best version of myself each day, with every task. This victory feels surreal. Seems like god was preparing me to win this show the whole time.”

Launched in April, the 18th season of Roadies saw Sonu Sood replacing Rannvijay Singh as the host.

