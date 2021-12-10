Asha Parekh wanted to be a doctor. Here’s why she dropped the plan

Veteran actor Asha Parekh has several hits to her name. The actor has won many hearts with her perfect dance moves and expressions. She was once even addressed as the ‘Hit Girl’ of Bollywood. But cinephiles would have missed witnessing her on the silver screen if Parekh would have pursued her dream of becoming a doctor.

During her recent appearance on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 2 with Dharmendra, the veteran actress revealed how she wanted to be a doctor. Interacting with Saumya, one of the contestants, Parekh said, “Even I wanted to become a doctor. For school, I used to travel every day from Santa Cruz to Flora Fountain and one day on my way to school, I saw an accident site and all the blood really made me dizzy. Which is when I knew that I can’t be a doctor.”

But, that didn’t stop the Kati Patang actor from helping those in need of medical aid. She added, “With the earnings I got from working in films, I opened a hospital and am helping those in need in my own way. Even you can do that Saumya. You can also help the poor and underprivileged by being a dancer. Being a doctor isn’t important. Become who you really want to be.”

On the show, Asha Parekh and Dharmendra were in for a treat as the contestants performed on their hit songs. Dharmendra even said he is mesmerised by the show and even got emotional during one of the performances.

Judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, India’s Best Dancer Season 2 airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.