Asha Negi: Overwhelmed with the love I got for Ludo

After ruling television, Asha Negi made her mark in the digital space this year. With three big releases – Baarish 2, Abhay 2 and Ludo, the actor is back in the grind after a short break. While she rose to newer heights in 2020, Negi’s personal life saw a hard time as she parted ways with longtime boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Asha Negi talks about the past year, why she was happy during the lockdown and her fantasy to have aliens living with humans.

Excerpts from the conversation…

Baarish 2, Abhay 2 and then Ludo, you had some big hits this year. How was 2020 for you?

Frankly, it wasn’t bad when it came to work. I had some good web series, and of course, my first film released. I think the year was pretty kind to me.

It could have been the year for your big screen debut with Ludo but it released on Netflix due to the pandemic. Any regrets about that?

The first time I was told about it, I was a little disheartened. However, I was still a part of the film, and it did release on such a big scale on Netflix. Also, I received some great feedback for the film.

All your projects had you play very different characters. Now that you look back, which has been the closest to your heart?

Not just because it was my first film but because of the director and my co-stars, Ludo will always be very special to me. While Baarish and Abhay were also great parts, I was just overwhelmed with the love I got for Ludo. Even though it wasn’t on the big screen, my fans made sure to make its release so special. They were so excited and took efforts to make me feel loved. I am just thankful to each one of them for their selfless love.

Since you resumed work amid the pandemic, tell us about the experience?

Initially, we were not used to it, and would keep sanitising ourselves every hour. It was really weird to maintain social distancing on sets, and especially during a scene. However, we did get used to it, and I guess it’s going to be the new normal for all of us.

What has kept Asha Negi away from television all this while?

Honestly, there has been no exciting offer that came my way. Although, I must add that I no longer have patience to work on never ending projects. I would like to do a finite show, with an exciting script. I really like the kind of shows that Jennifer Winget does. I would be more than happy to be back provided I get the desired parts.

Given that you are not a very social person, was the lockdown experience easy for you?

I was so happy (laughs). Neither anyone was calling me to meet them or coming home as everyone was locked in their own houses. I was busy cooking, painting, watching shows. It was a great experience and a really happy time.

What were the kind of shows you watched?

There were so many that I can’t remember all the names right now. I loved Paatal Lok. I was also hooked on to Mad Men.

While most celebs were connecting with fans via social media, you actually took a sabbatical from all that. What was the thought behind it’?

The thing is that we just become so addicted to social media sometimes, that throughout the day we are only scrolling on the phone. And especially since it was the lockdown, we were spending too much time on these apps, and it was really not healthy. This is why I took a break to give my brain a break. I don’t know why a lot of people don’t do it as it’s quite therapeutic. Anyone who feels they are spending way too much time checking other people on Instagram and Twitter, should delete the apps. It would be a refreshing break.

What has been the biggest learning for you in 2020?

That one should find happiness in the smallest of things. Also, most of us tend to take our families for granted, and not spend enough time with them. I will not lie, I have also done that, and this year, for a change, I took out time and spent days with them. And of it was amazing.

The year was mentally exhausting for most of us, and you also had a setback with your relationship. How did you deal with it?

Yes, it was tough, as a lot was happening. It does take a toll on you and your mental health. However, I took it as a test, and learnt a lot from the experience. This is why I am really thankful to the lockdown.

Besides the pandemic, if you could change one thing about 2020 what would that be?

There are so many things. I think there were lot of fire mishaps that happened around the world. Some were quite huge, and may be if I could, I would like to change that.

What are your expectations from 2021?

As I told you, 2020 wasn’t so bad for me. Of course, I want the virus to go away now. The universe can teach us whatever it has without it also. Apart from that I think I really want the aliens to come. That’s the only thing remaining. They haven’t arrived yet as the people of earth are not ready for it. It’s high time they come in, and we could all live together. It would be so much fun.