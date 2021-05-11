scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Most read

Asha Negi asks celebs uploading vaccination videos: ‘Are you taking a videographer or hospitals are providing?’

Actor Asha Negi's latest post is for celebrities who have been posting videos of getting themselves vaccinated. Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Rohan Shah and others seem to agree with her.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 11, 2021 3:02:11 pm
Asha NegiAsha Negi appreciated celebrities posting videos while getting vaccinated against Covid-19 to spread awareness among the fans. (Photo: Asha Negi/Instagram)

Actor Asha Negi’s latest post is relatable for many of her fans as well as her friends from the industry. The actor on Tuesday dropped an Instagram post, appreciating celebrities for spreading awareness on Covid-19 vaccines with their videos. However, she requested celebrities to not do overacting in these videos that shows them getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos, yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai! (Spreading awareness is fine but please don’t do overacting. It is very annoying),” wrote Asha Negi in a post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MsNegi (@ashanegi)

She also posed a question to the celebs — if they are taking videographers or the hospitals are providing one. Asha’s post received many reactions from her friends in the industry. Nia Sharma wrote, “Abhi to pata ni kya kya dekhna padega aur kis kis ko (Not sure what we will witness next).” Meiyang Chang wrote, “You always say the truth.” While Anita Hassanandani, Rahul Sharma, Rohan Shah, Rizwan Bachav, Ravi Dubey and Bhawna Khanduja seemed to agree with Asha’s sentiments as they posted laughing-out-loud emojis in the comment section.

Recently, Divya Khosla Kumar was trolled for not wearing a mask while getting her first jab against the coronavirus.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

So far, many celebrities have received their first dose against Covid-19. Some of the celebrities have taken second dose as well. Arbaaz Khan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Ankita Lokhande, Farhan Akhtar, Preity Zinta and Anupam Kher are among the few celebrities who have got themselves vaccinated and urged fans to get vaccinated soon.

ALSO READ |Farhan Akhtar responds to criticism about getting vaccinated at a drive-in centre: ‘It is for 45 plus, do something constructive for society’
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting vaccinated first and immunisation of frontline workers, followed by the next phase meant for over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions, which started from March 1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

black widow news
Black Widow character posters: There’s more to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff and her family

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x