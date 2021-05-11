Asha Negi asks celebs uploading vaccination videos: ‘Are you taking a videographer or hospitals are providing?’

Asha Negi appreciated celebrities posting videos while getting vaccinated against Covid-19 to spread awareness among the fans. (Photo: Asha Negi/Instagram)

Actor Asha Negi’s latest post is relatable for many of her fans as well as her friends from the industry. The actor on Tuesday dropped an Instagram post, appreciating celebrities for spreading awareness on Covid-19 vaccines with their videos. However, she requested celebrities to not do overacting in these videos that shows them getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos, yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai! (Spreading awareness is fine but please don’t do overacting. It is very annoying),” wrote Asha Negi in a post.

She also posed a question to the celebs — if they are taking videographers or the hospitals are providing one. Asha’s post received many reactions from her friends in the industry. Nia Sharma wrote, “Abhi to pata ni kya kya dekhna padega aur kis kis ko (Not sure what we will witness next).” Meiyang Chang wrote, “You always say the truth.” While Anita Hassanandani, Rahul Sharma, Rohan Shah, Rizwan Bachav, Ravi Dubey and Bhawna Khanduja seemed to agree with Asha’s sentiments as they posted laughing-out-loud emojis in the comment section.

Recently, Divya Khosla Kumar was trolled for not wearing a mask while getting her first jab against the coronavirus.

So far, many celebrities have received their first dose against Covid-19. Some of the celebrities have taken second dose as well. Arbaaz Khan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Ankita Lokhande, Farhan Akhtar, Preity Zinta and Anupam Kher are among the few celebrities who have got themselves vaccinated and urged fans to get vaccinated soon.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting vaccinated first and immunisation of frontline workers, followed by the next phase meant for over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions, which started from March 1.