Asha Bhosle to grace Indian Idol 12 as a special judge

This weekend, Indian Idol 12 will celebrate the musical journey of Asha Bhosle. The legendary singer will join judges Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar for a special episode, where contestants will be seen performing her songs.

During the episode, Asha Bhosle will share that she is an ardent viewer of the singing reality show. She will also be seen enjoying the contestants’ performances and sharing her pearls of wisdom.

To add more fun to the episode, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan will be seen sharing some great stories about the legendary singer. The judges too will reveal how she has inspired many in the industry.

Indian Idol 12 launched last year amid much fanfare. The grand finale of the show is set to air soon. The race to win the title of Indian Idol 12 is currently between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhpriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohammad Danish, Ashish Kulkarni and Sayli Kamble.