Asha Bhosle was gifted a saree signed by Lata Mangeshkar six months before her death: ‘Ye saree duniya ki..’

The upcoming episode of Dance India Dance Little Masters’ will see veteran singer Asha Bhosle as a special guest. In the promos of the show, Asha can be seen reminiscing the good times she spent with her late sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

In one of the promos, Asha narrates an incident from her childhood when her elder sister Lata would be chased as she threw stones on the Gulmohar tree near her house. Their mother used to call her ‘jafrabaadi bhains’ as she used to have long pigtails. Asha also shared how sometimes the sisters used to pull Lata’s pigtails if they had to stop her.

In another promo, she recalled how once Mangeshkar said that one should wash their parents’ feet and drink the water as parents are even bigger than god. So, she asked me to bring water and washed her feet with it. She asked my elder sister to drink it, but she refused. So, I did. Her story left the other judges of the show, Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and Remo D’Souza impressed.

Asha Bhosle had received a special present from Mangeshkar six months before her death. Asha shared, “Aaj se 5-6 mahine pehle didi ne merko bola, maang le, aaj tu Lata Mangeshkar se maang le kuch bhi. (A few months ago didi offered me to ask for anything.) I asked for her old saree signed by her.” The singer then showed the saree she received from Lata Mangeshkar and added, “Ye saree duniya ki daulat se merko badi hai (This saree is a bigger wealth than any wealth in this world for me)”

Lata Mangeshkar died of multi-organ failure at Breach Candy hospital on February 6. She was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours.