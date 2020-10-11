Aryananda Babu wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020

Aryananda Babu lifts Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 trophy. (Photo: PR Handout)

Aryananda Babu was announced as the winner of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 on Sunday. Apart from winning the coveted trophy, the young girl from Kerala took home the cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Aryananda beat Ranita Banerjee and Gurkirat Singh to win the reality show. Judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik, the finale saw Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor and Govinda as special guests.

Aryananda Babu was one of the most consistent contestants in the season. The teenager from Kerala cannot speak Hindi but interestingly aced all her performances.

In a statement, Aryananda said, “This is honestly a dream come true for me! The entire journey has been a great learning experience, and I am immensely grateful to the mentors and judges who have constantly supported and helped me understand my potential as a singer. As I end this memorable journey, I am truly going to treasure the friendships that I have made, the knowledge that I have gained and most importantly the relations that I have built with the judges and jury members for life. I am extremely delighted to have received this opportunity to showcase my talent.”

Lauding Aryananda Babu, judge Alka Yagnik added, “Aryananda has been a brilliant performer right from the beginning and has consistently marvelled us with her outstanding performances throughout the show. She has been one of the best singers the stage has witnessed, and every performance was as flawless as it could be. My heartiest congratulations to Aryananda as well as our runners-up Ranita and Gurkirat who fought a tough battle and have emerged as great singers on this platform. This entire journey has been an absolute delight, and I wish the contestants all the best for their future endeavours.”

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 finale: Highlights

The grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs saw some power-packed performances by the seven finalists. Judges Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali also set the stage on fire. One of the biggest highlights was Javed Ali’s special tribute to legendary AR Rahman.

